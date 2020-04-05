January 4, 1946 - April 3, 2020
Patricia Ann Brown was born on January 4, 1946 in Pawnee City to Emil and Wilma Mach. She passed away on April 3, 2020 in Lincoln. Pat loved her family and they came first for her. She loved to attend the school events of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love of cooking and baking meant everybody in the family would have their own special birthday cake and would never go hungry. Pat also loved traveling and shopping. She has celebrated 56 years of marriage with her high school sweetheart Larry.
Pat is survived by her husband Larry; son Rick Brown; daughter Ronda Brown; granddaughters Amber (Jason) Bissell and Nicole (Dillon) Blackburn; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters Janet DeVries and Jackie (Dave) Drake; and many more family and friends.
Memorials can be directed to Southview Christian Church. Due to the current limitations on groups, there will be a private family service with a memorial service at a later date. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.