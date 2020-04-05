Patricia Ann Brown was born on January 4, 1946 in Pawnee City to Emil and Wilma Mach. She passed away on April 3, 2020 in Lincoln. Pat loved her family and they came first for her. She loved to attend the school events of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love of cooking and baking meant everybody in the family would have their own special birthday cake and would never go hungry. Pat also loved traveling and shopping. She has celebrated 56 years of marriage with her high school sweetheart Larry.