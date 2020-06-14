Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Patricia A. Ostrander, 90, of Palmyra, Nebraska died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born August 22, 1929 at Palmyra, Nebraska, daughter of Tom & Ellen Malone. Married Charles Ostrander on February 24, 1949.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Private Family Funeral Service @ Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. Livestreamed on Lincoln Memorial Facebook page @ 10:00 am. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.