August 22, 1929 - June 9, 2020
Patricia A. Ostrander, 90, of Palmyra, Nebraska died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born August 22, 1929 at Palmyra, Nebraska, daughter of Tom & Ellen Malone. Married Charles Ostrander on February 24, 1949.
Survivors: sons: Steve (Glenda) Ostrander; Dave (Pam) Ostrander; daughters: Karen (Rick) Stoner; Cheryl (Fritz) Steinhoff; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jennie Pollock.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Private Family Funeral Service @ Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. Livestreamed on Lincoln Memorial Facebook page @ 10:00 am. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
