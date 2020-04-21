Patricia A. (McGuire) Heinke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 28, 1953 - April 17, 2020

Patricia A. Heinke (McGuire) aka Nonny, 67, passed away 4/17/2020 after a truly brave battle with cancer, surrounded by her adoring family. Born February 28, 1953 to John McGuire and Marjorie (Hayden) Kansas City, Mo. Pattie married the love of her life January 25, 1974 in Sioux City, IA. She enjoyed her work as a dental assistant for over 30 years.

A truly unforgettable women who left her mark on everybody she met, and dearly loved her family more than anything. She counted every stranger as a new friend and was met by all her family and friends at the golden gates of heaven with open arms.

She is survived by her husband Charles R. Heinke, her three children/spouses and seven grandchildren, John(Stephanie) Heinke (Katarina, Charles, Kaci), Robert (Jessica) Heinke (Alaina, Grayson), Christine (Devin) Humphrey (Kaley, Colin) and her brother John and sister Jayne.

There will be no memorial due to COVID-19, but a celebration of life will be at a later date. Please send memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com

