November 18, 1932 - August 21, 2019

Preceded in death by husband, Richard; son, Nicholas. Survived by children, Terisia of Eagle River, Alaska, Karen and Richard Chleborad of Omaha; granddaughters, Emily and Sophia of Lincoln.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Omaha. Visitation starting at 3 p.m. with wake service at 4 p.m. Sunday at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel, Omaha. Memorials to St. Columbans, St. Vincent de Paul or the Sisters of Mercy.

