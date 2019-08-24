November 18, 1932 - August 21, 2019
Preceded in death by husband, Richard; son, Nicholas. Survived by children, Terisia of Eagle River, Alaska, Karen and Richard Chleborad of Omaha; granddaughters, Emily and Sophia of Lincoln.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Omaha. Visitation starting at 3 p.m. with wake service at 4 p.m. Sunday at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel, Omaha. Memorials to St. Columbans, St. Vincent de Paul or the Sisters of Mercy.
To send flowers to the family of Patricia Chleborad, please visit Tribute Store.