September 12, 1942 - December 7, 2019

Pat L. Wendt, 77, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Pat was born to Lt. Col. George and Rita Pieper in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey on September 12, 1942. She grew up in the Air Force but considered Lincoln her home. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After teaching at LPS and working in the School of Biological Sciences at UNL, she spent the rest of her career as co-owner of Bluestem Books. She was a gifted photographer and bookseller. Pat enjoyed cooking, reading and found inspiration through nature.

Pat is survived by her husband of forty-one years; Scott Wendt, children; Danny (Murd) Thompson, Jon (Kelly) Thompson, Tracy (Bob) Zimmerman, Mike (Gina) Thompson, grandchildren; Jessi, Lindsay, Morgan, Sean and Hajin and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, December 16th at Green Gateau Reception Center, 1024 L St, Lincoln, NE 68508 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite humanitarian or environmental cause. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com