August 30, 2020
Pat J. Murphey, 92, of Lincoln, passed away August 30, 2020, in Lincoln. Family members include son Ronald Dean Murphey of Lincoln; grandchildren Craig (Stacie) Murphey of Ashland, NE, and Kerri (Zane) Murphey of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Finnian and Callahan Murphey. Preceded in death by parents, loving wife Beulah and son James L. Murphey
Visitation to be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday (9/3/20) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Private services for family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
