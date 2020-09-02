 Skip to main content
Pat J. Murphey
August 30, 2020

Pat J. Murphey, 92, of Lincoln, passed away August 30, 2020, in Lincoln. Family members include son Ronald Dean Murphey of Lincoln; grandchildren Craig (Stacie) Murphey of Ashland, NE, and Kerri (Zane) Murphey of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Finnian and Callahan Murphey. Preceded in death by parents, loving wife Beulah and son James L. Murphey

Visitation to be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday (9/3/20) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Private services for family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

