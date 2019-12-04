February 1, 1939 - December 2, 2019
Pastor William L. Mize, 80, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Born on February 1, 1939 in Vincennes, Indiana to Louis and Betty (Linn) Mize. He married Carolyn Greemore on June 20, 1959. He was a loving husband and caring grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Kim (Patrick) McCarthy, William (Julie) Mize, Jr; grandchildren, Patrick (Lysandra), Lacy (Jared), Collin, Lauren (Eric), Leah (Chris); 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Karen Tabor.
Private family services. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be designated to Pregnancy Center. Condolences may be left online lincolnccfh.com