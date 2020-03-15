March 4, 2020

Pastor Karl Lent, 71, of Lincoln, passed away on March 4, 2020. Born in Benicia, CA and moved to Napa, CA and graduated from Napa H.S. and Junior College in Napa and graduated from Sacramento State University. Karl went to Seminary at Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, IL. He did an intern year at Fairbury-Diller-Reynolds, NE in 1972-73. He graduated in 1974 and was appointed to Davenport-Shickley, Bruning-Ong for 3 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1975 he was ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church. He moved to North Platte where he served as Associate Pastor for a year and met Katherine who was the secretary there. They married in May 1978 and a month later moved to Eustis and Farnam, NE. After that they served Callaway, Morning Star, Imperial, Lamar, Sidney, Fairbury, Hersey, Sutherland, Ashland-Memphis, Rising City-Brainard-Shelby, Dewitt-Pickerel, NE and retired in 2011and served Plymouth-Daykin part-time and fully retired in 2017. They moved to Lincoln and began worshipping at First United Methodist Church.

Survived by his wife Katherine, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service was Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N 50th St. Memorials to First United Methodist Church. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Karl Lent , please visit Tribute Store.