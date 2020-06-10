× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 21, 1946 - June 6, 2020

Pastor Henry E. Thorberg passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born to William and Esther Peterson on December 21, 1946. In 1952, he joined Severin, Mabel, and Myron Thorberg in Albion, NE. At the age of five, he knew he wanted to become a pastor. During his seminary years, through his brother Harvey, he was introduced to Cheryl Larson as a chaperone on a youth hayrack ride. They were married in September of 1970 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He graduated from Luther Seminary in 1973 in St Paul. He served as a pastor for 47 years, and finally retired from American Lutheran in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl of almost 50 years, his two beloved daughters: Kari (Eric) Borlaug and their three children (Katelyn, Madison, and Nathan), Kyna (Shane) Anthony and their daughter (Grace), and his beloved son: Kyle (Jessica) Thorberg and his three sons (Sevryn, Tobiah, and Carson). He also is survived by his brothers and sisters: Sanah (Steve) Miller, Lee Etta Pester, Connie (Gerry) Gaukel, brothers, Harvey (Marie) Nelson, DeWayne (Nikki) Slaughter, Charles (Pam) Miller, and Myron Thorberg. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Severin and Mabel, his sister-in-law Sheila Thorberg, his sister Donna Cunningham, and brothers William Dwinnells and James Ball.

Visitation: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3-6PM with family present after 4PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). A Private family funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Carol Joy Holling Outdoor Ministries, American Lutheran Roof Fund or First Lutheran Church. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com