Pastor Henry E. Thorberg

Visitation: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3-6PM with family present after 4PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). A Private family funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Carol Joy Holling Outdoor Ministries, American Lutheran Roof Fund or First Lutheran Church. A full obituary to follow. For more details or to leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com