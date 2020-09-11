× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parke “Andy” Gordon Anderson

September 17, 1936 - September 5, 2020

Parke “Andy” Gordon Anderson, 83 of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living following an unexpected heart attack.

Andy was born on September 17, 1936 in Ames, son of Dwight and Fern “Peg” Elliott Anderson. Andy was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1956 to 1960. He then worked in the electronics department of Naval Air Station, and later at Alameda Chevy, Alameda, CA. He was a member of the Alameda, CA and Perry, IA Elks Lodge.

Andy loved airplanes so much that he knew how they worked and their names, attending air shows often. He also enjoyed cars, traveling, exploring new places, fishing, camping and was a gun enthusiast. Andy was very outspoken and direct, with a great sense of humor, and a generous and strong moral compass. He liked Halloween and pulling pranks on people.

Andy loved his family and was always there for his daughter; and he was very devoted to his late companion, Donna Miller. Andy will be missed by those who knew and loved him.