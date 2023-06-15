“Papio” Blaine Miller of Surprise, NE was born February 25, 1938 and passed away June 12, 2023 at the age of 85.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Utica, with Pastor Dale Coates officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Utica Cemetery, Utica, Nebraska