Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Utica, with Pastor Dale Coates officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Utica Cemetery, Utica, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller Family for future designations.