Pamela Sharmell Kujath

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com