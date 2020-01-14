Pamela Sharmell Kujath
Pamela Sharmell Kujath

Pamela Sharmell Kujath

December 11, 1956 - January 9, 2020

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Service information

Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:30AM
Faith Lutheran Church
1628 G street
Fairbury, NE 68352
