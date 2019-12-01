January 23, 1954 - November 17, 2019

Pamela Rae Barker, born January 23, 1954 Beatrice, died November 17, 2019, Lincoln. Pam lived in Lincoln most of her life. She attended Southeast High School. Retired from Gallup where she worked as a pollster. She enjoyed reading, watching old movies with her mom, and family gatherings.

Pam is survived by her three brothers Tim (Judy) Barker of Lincoln, Thomas Barker of Loveland, Co., and Jeff Schmale of Lincoln. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother Marilyn J. Bree.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice. Memorials to the family.