Pamela R. Kohel
April 8, 1956 - January 19, 2020
Pamela was born in Fort Lee, Virginia, to Delbert and JoAnn Benash. She grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and attended Lincoln Public Schools. She was employed over 30 years by Experian (Metromail) and 9 years at Nebraska State Patrol.
She is survived by her husband Keith of over 40 years, son Ryan (Stephaine) and daughter Holly, grandsons Owen and Mason, parents Delbert and JoAnn, sisters Cindy, Leslie, Barbara, numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Lincoln Firefighters' Reception Hall located at 241 Victory Lane at 11 o'clock AM Saturday, January 25th. No memorials please, casual attire. Private inurnment. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lincolnffc.com