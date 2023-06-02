Pamela Lynn Hanson

July 30, 1955 - June 1, 2023

Pamela Lynn Hanson, 67, of Lincoln passed away June 1, 2023. Born July 30, 1955, in Fremont, NE to Robert and Lucille (Kirkland) Hanson.

Pam received her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she was also employed for many years before her retirement.

Family members include her son Kirk Hanson, Lincoln; sister Brenda (Bill) Stutzman, Lincoln; brother Randy Hanson, Loveland, CO; nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service: 11:00 am Monday, June 5, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Burial in Fairview Cemetery,

Visitation one hour prior to service time.

Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

