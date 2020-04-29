Pamela K Handy

Pam was an Administrative Assistant at Bryan LGH Medical Center's Independence Center Substance Abuse Program for 23 years. Along with her Administrative duties Pam also conducted Group Sessions at the Independence Center. She retired in April 2011. In 2010 Pam was chosen as the Nebraska Recovery Delegate for the A&E Recovery Project in Philadelphia. Pam enjoyed speaking and sharing her recovery story and life experiences with those who are struggling or practicing recovery also. Pam was very involved in the Village of Gresham where she and Janet live. After being a Village Board Member, she became the Village Clerk and up to her death she was on the Housing Board for the Village. Pam and Janet spent many hours horseback riding and camping - this is where she enjoyed herself the most. She loved crocheting and many friends and family have received her projects through the years.