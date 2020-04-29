December 7, 1952 - April 21, 2020
Pamela K Handy born December 7, 1952 left this world on April 21, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. Pam was born to the late Ronnie W Handy and Eva M Knapp Handy Shepard in Lincoln, NE. In 1998 Pam and Janet J Furry committed themselves and their lives to each other.
Pam was an Administrative Assistant at Bryan LGH Medical Center's Independence Center Substance Abuse Program for 23 years. Along with her Administrative duties Pam also conducted Group Sessions at the Independence Center. She retired in April 2011. In 2010 Pam was chosen as the Nebraska Recovery Delegate for the A&E Recovery Project in Philadelphia. Pam enjoyed speaking and sharing her recovery story and life experiences with those who are struggling or practicing recovery also. Pam was very involved in the Village of Gresham where she and Janet live. After being a Village Board Member, she became the Village Clerk and up to her death she was on the Housing Board for the Village. Pam and Janet spent many hours horseback riding and camping - this is where she enjoyed herself the most. She loved crocheting and many friends and family have received her projects through the years.
Pam's family gave her such joy and happiness we will miss her presence and love. Through the years Pam met and made many friends we know they too share in our sorrow. Thank you to everyone who was a part of Pam's life and who now give us comfort through these dark days. Love and Light to all.
Pam is survived by her wife Janet J Furry, her sons Matthew Jackson and Trampas Andrews, father Bill Shepard, sister Kathy Shepard all of Lincoln NE, mother-in-law Reva Wempen of Sumner NE, sister-in-laws Donna Shepard - Lincoln NE, Nancy Welsh – Shelby NE, Cindy Elliott (Jeff ) Garden City KS, Joyce Wempen (Charlie Ripp) and brother-in law Terry Wempen (Pam) of Sumner NE. Pam was blessed with five grandchildren and one great granddaughter who were the lights of her life. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father Ronnie and mother Eva, brother Tom Shepard, father-in-law Harry Wempen and brother-in-law Jim Welsh.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Memorials can be sent to the family, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center or Multiple Sclerosis Clinic in Wahoo, NE. To share a memory or story and to sign Pam's online guest book go to www.lincolnfh.com
