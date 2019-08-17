July 16, 1947 – August 14, 2019
Pamela Duncan, 72, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born July 16, 1947, to Otto and Ruth (Houghton) Rischmueller. Pamela worked for the Nebraska Department of Education for 45 years and retired as the office manager in 2013.
She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The cancer reappeared in 2010 and she continued to battle until her passing.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Duncan, II; sons, Spencer Duncan, Brent Duncan (Jayne); brother, William Rischmueller (Linda); sister, Nancy Holderby (Charles); grandchildren, Jackson, Jacob and Jenna. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 19, at First Plymouth Congregational Church. Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Sunday, August 18, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln.Memorials to Tabitha Health Care Services or American Cancer Society.Condolences at wyuka.com
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.