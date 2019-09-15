July 22, 1932 - September 11, 2019
Owen W. Berthelsen, 87, of Lincoln passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Born July 22, 1932 to James Berthelsen and Emma (Juhl) Berthelsen on a farm in Pembina County, North Dakota.
Owen was married to Jeraldine Swim on June 22, 1952. He was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Owen worked as an inventor and entrepreneur most of his life and co-owned Century Manufacturing in Aurora, NE. Owen was a “Jack of all trades”. Upon retirement he enjoyed volunteering at College View Academy, and he was a long-time member of College View SDA church.
Survivors include his children, Steven (Debby) Berthelsen, Kelly (Kathy) Berthelsen, Gary Berthelsen, Kara (Mike) Buck and Monique Saunders; grandchildren, Breanna Berthelsen, Luke (Audrey) Berthelsen, Jacque Berthelsen, Lindsay (John) Carlisle, Grant Berthelsen, Ashley Buck, Ross Buck, Annie (Tom) Birai, Sam Saunders, Crew and Case Carlisle, Brody and Gavin Berthelsen; brother Calvin Berthelsen; many more family, friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeraldine, his parents, and his 6 siblings.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at College View SDA Church, 4801 Prescott Ave., Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards College View Academy, 5240 Calvert St., Lincoln, NE, 68506. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
