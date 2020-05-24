Ouida "Joan" Barnell
Ouida "Joan" Barnell

Ouida "Joan" Barnell

May 7, 1932 - March 4, 2020

Ouida "Joan" Barnell was born May 7, 1932 in Toledo, Ontario, Canada to Ross and Ouida Kilborn and died March 4, 2020 at Brockville General Hospital due to complications from a fall.

Joan was predeceased by her husband of thirty three years, Leo "Charles" Barnell, brother Wendell Kilborn, and Sisters Lila Struthers and Fay Lawson. She is survived by daughters Susan Shields (Carl) of Banff, Alberta and Wendy Adamowicz (Michael) of Lincoln, Nebraska. Joan has four grandchildren; Ian Shields, Meghan Shields, Elizabeth Adamowicz and Rebecca Adamowicz. Joan is also survived by nieces and nephew Dwayne Struthers, Charlotte Wright, Carolyn Le Blanc, and Laurie Terwilligar.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 11am on August 1, 2020 at the Hanson Memorial Church in Charleston, Ontario, Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam can be sent to Hanson Memorial Church, c/o 482 Upper Oak Leaf Road, Athens, Ontario Canada K0E 1B0

