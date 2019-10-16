January 23, 1924 - October 10, 2019
Otis L. Sunderman, 95, of Lincoln, passed away on October 10, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1924 and raised on a farm in southwest Iowa, near Clarinda. Otis lived an active life. He spent three years in the US Army Corps of Engineers – serving in the Pacific Theatre during WWII – and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agronomy in 1950. Soon after college, Otis purchased a farm in Page County, Iowa which he initially worked and then managed in his later years. Throughout the majority of his professional career, he worked as an air pollution control and occupational health expert, retiring from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in 1989.
He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and served with several community and professional organizations, including as president and treasurer of the Nebraska Environment Health Association (NEHA), president of Lincoln South Sertoma Club, treasurer and board member the Lincoln City Employees Association (LCEA), member of the Lincoln Boy Scouts Council of America, and member of the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE).Otis married Florence H. Mueller on September 3, 1949. They had six children. In retirement, Florence and Otis traveled extensively, crisscrossing the United States and wintering in Arizona.
Survivors include his daughters June Mequish, Lincoln, Marla (Tom) Erixon of Omaha; sons John (Jodi) Sunderman of Colorado Springs and Lynn (Sarah) Sunderman of Lincoln; grandchildren Tony Pearce, Amanda Godwin, Nate Erixon, Scott Erixon, Bryan Erixon, Mary Ruth Sunderman, and Jael Sunderman; brother Arlo Sunderman, Clarinda, IA; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Minnie (Meyers) Sunderman; wife, Florence; sons David and Mark; grandson Zachary Mequish; and brothers; Roger, Mervil, and Clifford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 “A” St., Lincoln. Services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln, NE. Rev. Dr. Luke R. Schnake will officiate. Burial will be held after services at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 South 14 St., Lincoln, and immediately followed by lunch at Christ Lutheran Church. Pallbearers will be Clinton Sunderman, Myron Sunderman, Scott Ernstmeyer, Tony Pearce, Amanda Godwin, Nate Erixon, Scott Erixon, Bryan Erixon, Mary Ruth Sunderman, and Jael Sunderman. Memorials can be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the Christ Lincoln Church Building Fund.