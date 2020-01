Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Orville Leonard Dietze, 78, of Waverly, passed away December 30, 2019. Celebration of Life Gathering will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 from 4:30 – 7:00 pm at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com