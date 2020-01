September 15, 1941 - December 30, 2019

Orville Leonard Dietze, 78, of Waverly, passed away December 30, 2019. Born September 15, 1941 in Gretna, NE to LaVern and Grace (Lamprecht) Dietze. U. S. Army Veteran. Retired farmer. Member of Peace Lutheran Church, Waverly.

Family members include his sons James (Jennifer) Dietze and Mark Dietze; daughters Kim (Ben) Lipovsky and Lisa (Bobby) Ortolano; grandchildren Gwendolyn, Madelyn, Libbi, Phoebe, Nathan, Ben, Olivia, Robert, Garrett, Erica, Collin and John; sisters Janice (Joe) Miller, Ralston and Beverly Dietze, Omaha; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Ardith.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:30 – 7:00 pm at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.

