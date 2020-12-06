Orville Gene Homes

December 4, 2020

Orville Gene Homes, 92, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 4, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Gladys Homes, Nina Spencer and Doris Andreasen and family friend Toby Ryan. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary, and six children: Suzie (Tom) Johnson of Lincoln, NE; Mark Homes, Raymond, NE; Fr. Ron Homes, Bruno, NE; Sandy (Steve) Tvrdy, Ceresco, NE; Dan (Deanne) Homes, Valparaiso, NE and Mary (Kevin) Hittle, Wahoo, NE; 16 Grandchildren, and 33 Great-Grandchildren, plus three due in 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday (12/9/2020) 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Celebrant, Rev. Ronald Homes. Rosary, Tuesday, (12/8/2020) 7 p.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE. Memorials to Saunders County Catholic Schools or Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso, NE. The Rosary & Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.