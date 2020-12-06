 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orville Gene Homes
View Comments

Orville Gene Homes

{{featured_button_text}}

Orville Gene Homes

December 4, 2020

Orville Gene Homes, 92, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 4, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Gladys Homes, Nina Spencer and Doris Andreasen and family friend Toby Ryan. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosemary, and six children: Suzie (Tom) Johnson of Lincoln, NE; Mark Homes, Raymond, NE; Fr. Ron Homes, Bruno, NE; Sandy (Steve) Tvrdy, Ceresco, NE; Dan (Deanne) Homes, Valparaiso, NE and Mary (Kevin) Hittle, Wahoo, NE; 16 Grandchildren, and 33 Great-Grandchildren, plus three due in 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday (12/9/2020) 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Celebrant, Rev. Ronald Homes. Rosary, Tuesday, (12/8/2020) 7 p.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE. Memorials to Saunders County Catholic Schools or Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso, NE. The Rosary & Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News