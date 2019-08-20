July 13, 1920 – August 17, 2019
Orville “Doc” H. Basel, age 99, of Lincoln, passed away August 17, 2019. He was born July 13, 1920 to Frank and Augusta Basel in Ceresco.
Doc served in the US Army from 1942-1946. He was employed with the City of Lincoln for 27 years and also worked for Elgin Watch Company and Dobson Construction. He enjoyed fishing, watching the birds and feeding the squirrels with corn from the farm and taking care of his yard.
Preceded in death by wife, Melva Jean Basel; parents and 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter, Diana Basel of Beatrice; son, Mark Basel (Kelly Slana) of Lincoln; daughter, Sheila Basel of Lincoln; grandson, Tyler Korb and niece, Judy Kilday (Don).
Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6-8pm and Funeral Service Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 3pm with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials suggested to Sheridan Lutheran Church or National WWII Memorial. Condolences:lincolnfh.com.
