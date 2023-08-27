Orville Bill Kirchhoff

June 14, 2023

Orville Bill Kirchhoff, 87, passed away on June 14, 2023. Formerly of Dyer, Indiana Orville relocated to Sarasota in 1997 following his retirement.

His career of 44 years was as a maintenance supervisor at a pasta factory. In his free time, Orville enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan and golf in Florida with his sons and friends. Preceding him in death are his parents, Lawrence and Adala (Kepler) Kirchhoff.

Orville is survived by his wife of 67 years, Fran (Andersen), son David Kirchhoff (Carol) of Crown Point, Indiana; son Dan Kirchhoff (Carolyn) of St. John, Indiana; son Richard Kirchhoff (Sallie) of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren Aaron (wife Kristen) and their son Oliver, Andy (wife Karly), Crystal, Katie (Rory) Carlson and their daughters Summer and Callie, Allan, Will, Lucas (Jean). He is also survived by his three brothers LeRoy (Janice) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Harold (Harvine) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Bill (Nancy) of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made in Orville's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org) or Church of the Palms.

There will be a Celebration of Orville's Life on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 2:30 pm at the Sunnyside Chapel in the center of Sunnyside Village, 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232.

