March 17, 1947 - July 18, 2019
Orval John Stahr, age 72, of York, died July 18, 2019. Survived by his fiancee Monica Milleson, sons: Jason (Sharon) Stahr, Joshua (Casey) Stahr, Jordan (Kelsey Poloncic) Stahr, daughter; Jessica (Tony Knollenberg) Stahr, Ethan Greenlee; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Visitation: 5 – 8 p.m. Monday and then all day Tuesday at the Metz Mortuary, York. A rosary service will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary with his family greeting friends after the rosary service. Memorials may be directed to Rosemary Stahr Memorial Soccer Scholarship through the York Community Foundation. Online condolences to metzmortuary.com