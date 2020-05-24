× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 21, 2020

Orva B. Samuelson, 95, of Lincoln died Thursday, May 21st at Bryan West Medical Center. Orva was born January 19, 1925 in Cylinder, Iowa, to Thomas and Mattie (Naig) Gjerde. She graduated High School from Emmetsburg, IA and later moved to Lincoln, NE and worked for Smith Dorsey Pharmaceutical.

She married Richard W. Samuelson on May 17, 1953 in Emmetsburg, IA. Like many couples, they met through an acquaintance and spent many nights dancing at the Pla Mor Ballroom in Lincoln, then in later years at the Liederkranz in Grand Island. Orva lived five years in Lincoln, thirteen in Columbus, forty-four years in Grand Island, and returned to Lincoln for her last five years. While in Grand Island, Orva sold Avon to many loving customers, most of which ended up being her dearest friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Janell (Terry) Schutte of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Dr. Jessica (Brett) Leibhart of Ogallala, Jacob (Ashley) Schutte of Lincoln and Jeffrey (Melynda) Schutte of Tekamah. She totally adored her nine great-grandchildren and the times they came to visit. She is also survived by a sister, Muriel Gilman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Samuelson in 1999; sister, Juanita Ketterer and brother, Bud Gjerde.

Service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Reverend Steven Peeler will officiate. Friends and extended family are invited to join the service which will be live-streamed via Facebook on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning 15 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be 2:00 pm Thursday, May 28, in The Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

