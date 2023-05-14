Opal “Phyllis” Dowding

December 21, 1934 - May 5, 2023

Opal “Phyllis” Dowding 88, of Waverly passed away May 5, 2023. Born December 21, 1934, in Crawford, NE to Jewl and Myrtle (Reid) Woods.

Phyllis was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School (1952). She retired from Farmer's Coop in Waverly after 15 years and then worked an additional 10 years for Sam's Club.

Family members include her son Mark Dormer, Boulder, CO; daughters Kimberly Davidson and Gail Prendes, both of Waverly; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Dormer, sister Marguarite Bedford, brothers Jewl, Ervin, and Richard Woods.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023, Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th St.

Family will greet friends one hour prior to service.

Memorials to the family.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com