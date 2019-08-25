May 23, 1929 - August 22, 2019
Opal C. Rezac, 90, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Wahoo. She was born May 23, 1929 in Weston.
She is survived by children, Mark Lackey, Joann (Chris) Simanek and Michael Rezac; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; daughters, Michelle Fender and Marsha Otte.
Funeral services will be held at St. John Church in Weston due to construction at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wahoo. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday (8/29) 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston. Visitation, Wednesday (8/28) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. rosary all at the church in Weston. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
