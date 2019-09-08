September 3, 2019
Onneatta Mae Rikli, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Reverend Clarence and Gladys Nichols. She married the love of her life, Dutch Rikli and together they farmed and raised cattle near Murdock.
Dutch and Onneatta raised 5 children; Bob (Marlene) Rikli, Pam (Ken) Miller, Kathy (Dennis) Platt, Gary (Joni) Rikli, and Connie (Gordon) Ganz. She was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Betty Moore in Dallas, TX, brother Don (Winnie) in Chandler, Arizona and sister-in-law Ruth Rikli in Lincoln. Preceded in death by son-in-law Gordon Ganz, brother-in-law Lewis Moore, 1 grandson and 2 infant granddaughters.
Onneatta had an unwavering faith in God, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love, and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 PM Saturday September 14th at the Crossroads Bible Church near Manley, NE (junction of Hwy 50 & Hwy 1). In lieu of flowers; memorials may be sent to the family to designate at a later date.
