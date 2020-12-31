Ollie M. Provancha
December 28, 2020
Ollie M. Provancha age 94 of Lincoln, Nebraska and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at South Lake Village in Lincoln. Ollie Marie Frizzell daughter of Curtis Frizzell and Bertha Mauch Frizzell was born on January 25, 1926 on the ranch south of Bassett, Nebraska. Ollie was baptized and confirmed at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church at Bassett, NE. Ollie was educated through the 8th grade in a one room school District 9 Rock County Nebraska. After completing her education, she lived with her parents and helped her mother with gardening and household chores.
Ollie married Delmer E. Provancha on February 18, 1947 at Coleridge, Nebraska. Together they had two children, Carol Ann Trapp and Lowell Curtis Provancha. Delmer and Ollie resided and farmed at two different locations before moving to the farm east of Hartington in 1957. In addition to being a housewife and mother, Ollie worked at the Hotel Coffee Shop and Hartington Public Schools cafeteria. She loved to work with flowers and in her garden, canning and freezing the produce that she raised. Ollie and Delmer traveled extensively with their children and grandchildren.
Ollie is survived by daughter Mrs. Richard (Carol) Trapp of Cortland, Ne, son Lowell & wife (Kathleen Bargstadt) of Lincoln. Sister-in-law Naomi Frizzell of Bassett, Nebraska. Four grandchildren – Brenda (Trapp) Roberson of Firth, Ne., Kari (Provancha) Larry Wakefield of Lincoln, Lisa (Provancha) Chris Noecker of Lincoln, Brad (Katie Provancha) Lincoln; 8 great grandchildren, Shelbi Roberson and fiancé' Jake Turner of Loveland, Co., Mallory Roberson of Firth, NE., Madeline and Samuel Noecker, Jayson and Jenna Wakefield and Claire and Landon Provancha all of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Bertha Frizzell; husband Delmer; two brothers Jake Frizzell and Joe Frizzell; two sisters Lena Miller and Dora Sidak.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156 Hartington, NE. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8th from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at church on Saturday. Pallbearers: Brad and Landon Provancha, Chris and Sam Noecker, Larry and Jayson Wakefield. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.