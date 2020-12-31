Ollie M. Provancha

Ollie M. Provancha age 94 of Lincoln, Nebraska and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at South Lake Village in Lincoln. Ollie Marie Frizzell daughter of Curtis Frizzell and Bertha Mauch Frizzell was born on January 25, 1926 on the ranch south of Bassett, Nebraska. Ollie was baptized and confirmed at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church at Bassett, NE. Ollie was educated through the 8th grade in a one room school District 9 Rock County Nebraska. After completing her education, she lived with her parents and helped her mother with gardening and household chores.

Ollie married Delmer E. Provancha on February 18, 1947 at Coleridge, Nebraska. Together they had two children, Carol Ann Trapp and Lowell Curtis Provancha. Delmer and Ollie resided and farmed at two different locations before moving to the farm east of Hartington in 1957. In addition to being a housewife and mother, Ollie worked at the Hotel Coffee Shop and Hartington Public Schools cafeteria. She loved to work with flowers and in her garden, canning and freezing the produce that she raised. Ollie and Delmer traveled extensively with their children and grandchildren.