Olivia Meri (Livi) Martinez

February 23, 1987 - September 15, 2019
Olivia Meri Martinez (Livi) passed away on Sunday, September 15th at 32 years old. She had been diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), or pre-leukemia, in November 2018 and had been a patient at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX since early December.
She was born in Lincoln on February 23, 1987 to Norma and Antonio Martinez, and was a baby sister to Antonio (TJ) and Nicholas (Nick) Martinez. She was fiancée to JR Malit of Lincoln and granddaughter to Ofelia and Alberto Torres. She was also an Aunt to Adelynn and Isabelle Martinez, daughters of TJ and sister-in-law Haley Martinez, and was Adelynn's Godmother.
Born and raised in Lincoln, she loved her hometown and loved Husker football. She had also been working as a Mary Kay beauty consultant, earning a Red Jacket as a strong team builder and a leading consultant. Olivia had been recently engaged to JR in August 2018. Olivia and JR enjoyed Tuesday movie dates, traveling, and spending time with family, friends, and their two adorable dogs.
Olivia comes from a large family and was very close with her parents as well as her siblings and her many aunts, uncles, cousins and her grandparents. Family was something Olivia absolutely cherished.
Olivia was truly a ray of light to everyone she knew. Always quick to make jokes and get people laughing; her smile, her positivity, and her sweet and bubbly personality brightened any room. She greeted everyone with her warm smile and was the first to start up a conversation as the natural social butterfly she was. She had a huge heart, and was an extraordinarily kind, generous and loving person.
She leaves behind a multitude of family and friends who will cherish her memories.
Viewing will be from 2-4 pm Sunday, 9-22, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Rosary will follow at the funeral home. Mass will be 10 am Monday, 9-23, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 3880 L Street. Reception will follow afterward at North American Martyrs church. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.
