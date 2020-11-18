Oliver Williams died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Oliver was born March 15, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana to parents Louis and Olivia Williams. Oliver served as PFC in the US Army from Oct. 15, 1952 to Oct. 14, 1954 and received an honorable discharge with a National Defense Service Good Conduct Medal. In 1955, Oliver moved to the Southern California region, and in 1970 relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska where he resided until the time of his passing.