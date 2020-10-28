Olga Johanna (Pehrson) Livers

June 29, 1923 - October 25, 2020

Ogla Johanne Livers, 97, of Murdock died Sunday, October 25th, 2020. Jo was born in Weeping Water to Karl and Marianne (Mogensen) Pehrson. After graduating in 1940 at the age of 16, she went to work as a telephone operator. Friends introduced her to Kenneth Livers. They were married on December 28, 1946 to this union; a daughter Karen; a son David and a daughter Debby was born. They all lived in Weeping Water and Lincoln while Kenneth finished Ag College.

In 1965 Jo went to work at the Cass County Extension Office in Weeping Water, where for 25 years she managed the office for the Extension Educators by handling the distribution information and material to farmers and homemakers or other walk-in customers. Many 4-H leaders came to recognize her hard work of keeping their programs running smoothly by registering numerous exhibits for the county fair, as well as her regularly preparing required county and state reports. The 4-H council presents an annual Leadership Award in her honor.