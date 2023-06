Olga F. Weidner passed away on June 14, 2023 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, NE at the age of 87.

Services: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Kramer (casual attire is requested). Visitation: Sunday from 2 – 4 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete (family will not be present). Please visit www.kunclfh.com