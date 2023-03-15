Ole F. Buck

February 29, 1940 - March 12, 2023

Ole F. Buck, 83, of Lincoln, passed away March 12, 2023. Born February 29, 1940 in Lincoln, NE to Neil & Betty (Carpenter) Buck. Ole graduated from Lincoln High school in 1959. He went on to work for the City of Lincoln Police Garage for many years until retirement. Even after retirement, he volunteered for the Lincoln Police Department.

Ole is survived by his sister, Nancy Elder; nieces, Jackie (Darren) Murray and Cindy (Michael Henry) Elder; great niece, Amesha Murray; great-nephews, Amren Murray and Jason Billingham. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jim Elder.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church (1420 K Street). Visitation: Monday, March 20, 2023 from 10am-5pm with family present from 3-5pm and Rosary beginning at 5pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street). Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com