Nyla L. Lorenson, 90, of Syracuse, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born near Unadilla to George & Dessie (Luff) West on August 5, 1929. Nyla married Gayle “Boots” Lorenson on March 15, 1947, in Kansas. They first lived in the Syracuse area prior to moving to Humboldt for 30 years where they were active in the Christian Church. In 1988, they moved to Syracuse and became active in the Unadilla Christian Church. Nyla was a dedicated homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.