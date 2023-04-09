Norman Sekutera
September 3, 1947 - March 9, 2023
Norm was born on a farm in Ravenna, NE to Ben and Marie Sekutera. After graduating from Cairo High School in 1965 he went to barber school in Lincoln and pursued a living as a barber for many years. Norm served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He loved to listen to music, fish, and play cards. Norm had a cheerful, pleasant personality and brought laughter to the lives of many. He will be greatly missed.
Norm left behind his life partner, Rayma Tharnish, their son, Lance Tharnish (Amy) and 3 children and their daughter, Willa DiCostanzo (Dylan) and 2 children, one brother, Marlin Sekutera (Joyce), nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
To celebrate his life, in lieu of a service, we invite you to share your memories of Norm by sending them to his family at PO Box 174 Eagle NE 68347.
May you rest in peace, dear Norm.