Norm was born on a farm in Ravenna, NE to Ben and Marie Sekutera. After graduating from Cairo High School in 1965 he went to barber school in Lincoln and pursued a living as a barber for many years. Norm served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He loved to listen to music, fish, and play cards. Norm had a cheerful, pleasant personality and brought laughter to the lives of many. He will be greatly missed.