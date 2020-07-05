× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 10, 1940 - May 30, 2020

Norman Schmitt 79, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in Mesa Arizona. He was born July 10, 1940 in Seward, NE to Edward and Rose (Odvody) Schmitt and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1959.

Norman is survived by his wife Helen (Stahl) Schmitt of Mesa, Arizona; children, Ken (Gina) Schmitt of Wilber and Melissa Schmitt of Hastings; Grandchildren Rachille (Cody) Cash of Hastings, and Brandie and Conner Schmitt of Wilber; great-grandchildren Leighton Cash of Hastings; Siblings Bob (Marilyn) Schmitt of David City, and Colleen (Dave) Cingle of Papillion. Preceded in death sister Patricia Luethke of Seward.

Cremation has occurred. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Crete on July 11 from 11-3; food will be provided following covid-19 guidelines (no potluck). Memorials to the Crete VFW.

