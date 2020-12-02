 Skip to main content
Norman L. Bossaller
November 15, 1947 - November 26, 2020

Norman L. Bossaller, 73, of Lincoln died of natural causes on November 26, 2020. He was born to Louis A. & Clara M. (Strope) Bossaller in Jefferson City, MO on November 15, 1947. Norman was a former owner/operator of Bossaller Oil Transport and was a loving father/grandfather.

Survived by his son Curt (Krista) Bossaller; siblings Ellen (Allen) Wills, Carol Ann (Leland) Fischer, Dennis (Jan) Bossaller, Betty (Donald) Steiferman, & Larry (Norma) Bossaller; and 2 grandchildren Clara & Neil Bossaller. Norman was preceded in death by his parents and son Scott Bossaller.

Memorial services 6 pm Thursday (12/3/20) at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel. Inurnment Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Condolences and livestream link: www.bmlfh.com.

