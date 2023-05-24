Norman Hoveling

October 5, 1931 - May 15, 2023

Norman Hoveling, 91, of Johnson Lake, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE.

He was born on October 5, 1931, in Fremont, NE and was adopted by Carl and Irene (Franzen) Hoveling. Norman was baptized through the Lutheran Church where he would continue his education in Leigh and then in Columbus, NE. He attended Columbus High School with the class of 1950. After high school, Norman began working as a mechanical contractor for Ray Martin Co.

On December 12, 1951, Norman was united in marriage to Doris Gertsch. Three children were blessed to this union: Kirk, Kip, and Keri. In 1952, Norman decided to join the United States Marine Corps and became a combat veteran with the 1st Division during the Korean War conflict and was stationed at Point Mugu, California. In 1954, after spending a year in combat he was assigned as part of the military police during the Korean War conflict, Norman was honorably discharged.

Upon his return to civilian life, Norman was awarded a five-year apprenticeship program at Local 88. He continued working as a service manager for the Ray Martin Co. and became a part owner of Ace Plumbing & Heating. He continued working in these departments until he retired and in 2019, had completed 62 years with the union. During his life, he held a journeyman plumbing license, master fire sprinkler license, and a master plumbing license.

After retirement, Norman and Doris moved to Johnson Lake where he got to spend plenty of time hunting, fishing, and building street rods. When he was no longer able to do these activities, he spent his time building bird houses and bird feeders. During his time at Johnson Lake, he was a member of the S.I.D board, where he focused on carp removal and was also a past member of the Johnson Lake Development Inc. Norman was a member of many clubs, including the Heartland Car Club, Goldenrod Antique Car Club and was a part of the American Legion in Lincoln and Elwood. He was also a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington since 1994.

Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 71 years, Doris Hoveling of Johnson Lake; sons, Kirk J. (Diane) Hoveling and Kip V. Hoveling, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Keri L. Beiriger of North Platte, Nebraska; grandsons, Travis (Heather) Hoveling, and Garett (Jenna) Hoveling, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; four great grandchildren, Laylah, Tyson, Huxley, and Nora; nephews, Mark and David; nieces, Christy and Sarah, as well as many great nephews, extended family, and friends.

Besides his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley; brother and sister-in-law, Cork and Linda Cavlovic; nephew, Kevin Shelton, and son-in-law, Greg Beiriger.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington or the Carp Removal at Johnson Lake.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com