Norman E. Schulz

Signing of the register book Friday, June 26, 2020 9AM - 5PM Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorial service 11AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Private graveside service at Mound Prairie Cemetery, Goehner. Memorials to the Schulz Family for future designation. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com