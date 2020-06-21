Norman E. Schulz
July 12, 1923 - June 15, 2020
Signing of the register book Friday, June 26, 2020 9AM - 5PM Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorial service 11AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Private graveside service at Mound Prairie Cemetery, Goehner. Memorials to the Schulz Family for future designation. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
