 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman E. Fritz
View Comments

Norman E. Fritz

{{featured_button_text}}

Norman E. Fritz

December 30, 2020

Norman E. Fritz, age 84, of Wilber, passed away on December 30, 2020. Funeral services: 10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed via the Facebook icon at the bottom of the Kuncl Funeral Home website homepage at the service start time. Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 3rd, at the funeral home. The family is requesting all guests wear masks and practice social distancing to provide a safe environment for celebrating the life of Norman E. Fritz. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News