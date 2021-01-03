Norman E. Fritz, age 84, of Wilber, passed away on December 30, 2020. Funeral services: 10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed via the Facebook icon at the bottom of the Kuncl Funeral Home website homepage at the service start time. Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 3rd, at the funeral home. The family is requesting all guests wear masks and practice social distancing to provide a safe environment for celebrating the life of Norman E. Fritz. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.