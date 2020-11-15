Norman E Foreman, age 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Norman was born August 31, 1934 to Grant and Eva Foreman.

Norman is survived by his loving children, Vicki Fazel, Melody (Tim) Beckman, Jeff Foreman, Kristy (Larry) Punteney; sister, Bonnie Arnold; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. Family requests memorials to AserCare Hospice 5715 S 34th St. Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68516 in the name of Norman Foreman.