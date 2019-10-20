February 20, 1929 – October 10, 2019
Norman D. Judds, longtime Lincoln building contractor, died Oct. 10, 2019, in Lincoln. He was 90. Born Feb. 20, 1929, in Ithaca, he was the son of Robert C. and Amanda B. Judds. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1947 and completed the accounting program at Lincoln School of Commerce the following year. He worked at Fairmont Foods until founding Judds Brothers Construction with his brother, Raymond, in 1958. He continued in the industry in 1968 when he founded N.D. Judds Co., which he owned and operated until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; daughter, Cynthia; sisters, Roberta Embury and Irene Page; brothers, Wayne, Robert and James. Survivors include daughter Ann of Lincoln; sons Gary of Bennet, Brett, Jay and Kirk of Lincoln, and Jeff of Phoenix, Az; sister Lois Paden; brother Raymond; four granddaughters.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wyuka Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Neben of Christ United Methodist Church. Cremation, no visitation. Inurnment at Wyuka Cemetery.