July 26, 1944 - July 26, 2020
Norman C. Harley, 76, of Lincoln, passed away July 26, 2020. Born July 26, 1944 in Norfolk, NE to Vernon and Clara (Roth) Harley. Norm grew up in Chambers, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church and graduated from Chambers High School in 1962. Norm graduated with a degree in education from Concordia University (Seward, NE) in 1966.
Norm will be remembered by all who knew him for his positive and happy life. He loved humor which he exhibited countless times each and every day. He had a passion for helping others throughout his life. Norm volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for 36 years and served in both church (St. Paul Lutheran) and community leadership roles in Chambers and at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Professionally, Norm served as an agribusiness manager in Chambers for 20 years; though, his calling was to educate children as an elementary teacher which he did for 25 years in Illinois and Nebraska. He truly loved kids and his passion for finding ways to enhance their learning was always evident.
Norm was blessed as a husband with 55 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart Carole and further blessed with 3 sons and 6 grandchildren. In retirement, Norm and Carole moved to Lincoln to be closer to family; the joy that has come from that time with their 6 grandchildren has been the highlight of their retirement years.
Family members include his wife Carole; sons Scott (fiancé Annette Deets), Brian, and Jim (Susie) Harley; grandchildren Liam, Conner, Averie, Olivia, Addison and Reagan Harley; sister Darlene Reiner; sister-in-law, brother-in-law Wayne and Jan Hoffman, Harold and Kathryn Dexter; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Ralph and Ramona Hoffman; brother-in-law Kenneth Reiner.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday (7-31-20) Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 South 84th Street with Pastors John Kunze and Dustin Lappe officiating. Graveside service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday (8-1-20) at Chambers Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. Public Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday (7-30-20) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd).“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.