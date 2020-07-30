× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 26, 1944 - July 26, 2020

Norman C. Harley, 76, of Lincoln, passed away July 26, 2020. Born July 26, 1944 in Norfolk, NE to Vernon and Clara (Roth) Harley. Norm grew up in Chambers, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church and graduated from Chambers High School in 1962. Norm graduated with a degree in education from Concordia University (Seward, NE) in 1966.

Norm will be remembered by all who knew him for his positive and happy life. He loved humor which he exhibited countless times each and every day. He had a passion for helping others throughout his life. Norm volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for 36 years and served in both church (St. Paul Lutheran) and community leadership roles in Chambers and at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Professionally, Norm served as an agribusiness manager in Chambers for 20 years; though, his calling was to educate children as an elementary teacher which he did for 25 years in Illinois and Nebraska. He truly loved kids and his passion for finding ways to enhance their learning was always evident.