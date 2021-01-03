Norma "Sue" Fenster

Sue joyfully celebrated a birthday of 85 years on the 4th of December. Sue followed the Lord as he provided a place for her on December 16, 2020. Born in Grand Island to Richard M. and Bernice E. (Matthews) Gardner. Married May 6, 1956 to love of her life Dr. Rolland L. Fenster. Graduated GI High School, Kearney College, and BS Healthcare Admin St. Joseph's college in Windham Maine. Sue worked as an x-ray clinician in St Francis GI and Bryan, medical secretary manager at Bryan, a “wrapper” for Von Maur.

God provided Sue with a talent and a paint brush to create one of a kinds. Sue inspired everyone she met with a twinkling smile. She was a treasure to family, friends and co-workers. She loved music, art, learning, knitting, flower gardens, baking and travel to all 50. She loved bacon and would tell you, “You know bacon is a known food group.” She loved to send cards with special notes and comic strips. She will be remembered for her wit, humor, her country, and love of God. She enjoyed family trips to Okoboji and family gatherings for holidays and birthdays.