Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 10:30 AM, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation on Friday, from 5-7 PM and on Saturday, from 9:30 AM until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment Saturday, at 3 PM at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln. www.gasshaney.com